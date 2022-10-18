M﻿oyes on Aguerd, competing with the best and Liverpool

David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham’s visit to Liverpoolon Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • There is not much change from the team that played Southampton: "Kurt [Zouma] has done a little bit of training, but we don’t know if he’ll be right yet. Craig Dawson we’re not sure about. Maxi [Cornet] will probably start training this week, but he’s not quite there yet."

  • Moyes anticipates Nayef Aguerd will be available soon: "We brought him in as a key player for us. He’s started training, is not fully integrated yet but is getting closer to playing. I think he’ll definitely feature before the World Cup."

  • He said Sunday’s draw was a "bit of a blip", adding: "We’re beginning to go in the right direction, but it was a game I thought we should have won. We did have to go into the game with only Thilo [Kehrer] as a recognised centre-back and that was similar to the opening three or four games of the season."

  • On Liverpool: "It’s probably as hard a place to go in the world to try to win a football game. Everybody is quite aware they will be close to the top of the league because they are a top team."

  • Moyes wants his team to push the best in the league: "I’m confident that if we can play well and get our best players on the pitch, we can compete there. I said last year we wanted to be competitive against the best teams and I think we were. I hope we can try to do that this year too."

