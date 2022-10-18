There is not much change from the team that played Southampton: "Kurt [Zouma] has done a little bit of training, but we don’t know if he’ll be right yet. Craig Dawson we’re not sure about. Maxi [Cornet] will probably start training this week, but he’s not quite there yet."

Moyes anticipates Nayef Aguerd will be available soon: "We brought him in as a key player for us. He’s started training, is not fully integrated yet but is getting closer to playing. I think he’ll definitely feature before the World Cup."

He said Sunday’s draw was a "bit of a blip", adding: "We’re beginning to go in the right direction, but it was a game I thought we should have won. We did have to go into the game with only Thilo [Kehrer] as a recognised centre-back and that was similar to the opening three or four games of the season."

On Liverpool: "It’s probably as hard a place to go in the world to try to win a football game. Everybody is quite aware they will be close to the top of the league because they are a top team."