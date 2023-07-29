Simon Stone, BBC Sport

RB Leipzig are ready to put a deadline on reaching an agreement with Manchester City over defender Josko Gvardiol.

The Bundesliga club are not willing to let Croatia international Gavrdiol go for under their 100m euro (£85.7m) asking price because he has a release clause for more than that figure that can be activated next summer.

So far, City have not been willing to meet Leipzig’s demands for the 21-year-old centre-back.

Although the summer transfer window does not close until 1 September, Leipzig do not want to lose one of their key men at a point when it is too late to bring in a replacement.

Leipzig open their Bundesliga campaign at Bayer Leverkusen on 19 August, but play Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup seven days earlier.

It is thought City manager Pep Guardiola would let Aymeric Laporte leave if he was able to bring in Gvardiol.