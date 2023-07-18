Danish football journalist Sebastian Stanbury has been discussing Foxes transfer target goalkeeper Mads Hermansen on BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast: "Two years ago, Brondby lost a goalkeeper [Schwabe] who went home to Germany after winning the Championship with Brondby. There wasn't really any debate about who was going to succeed him - it was going to be Mads Hermansen, who is from their youth academy.

"He stepped right into the side, played from day one after Schwabe left, and has never really looked back since. He became a very good player - one of the stars of the team from day one.

"There's never been any doubt that he was a starter at Brondby. Actually, the question was: 'When is he going to leave?' His performances were of a quality that made him a sales object [target]."

Stanbury on Hermansen's best qualities: "Even bigger than playing out from the back and playing with his feet, his main quality is his reflexes. He's just a good shotstopper, he's very good on the line, and he's hard to get through with shots.

"This spring-season in Denmark, he made a triple save against FC Nordsaelland that was so good Brondby made a T-shirt commemorating it. They were really extraordinary saves."

BBC Radio Leicester's Owynn Palmer-Atkin added: "When speaking to the press following the game against Northampton, Enzo Maresca said this: 'He is one of the keepers we would like to have. We already have three but Mads is a good keeper - he's not here, yet.'"

