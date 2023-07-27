Hearts third kit 'brings old school to life'

Hearts have unveiled a simple but striking new third kit that pays homage to the club's very first strip from 1874.

With the club's 150th anniversary looming next year, the new design "brings old school to life" and features an oversize crest on a white shirt with maroon trim on the sleeves.

Completing the design are white shorts with maroon flashes and socks with maroon and white bands. The Jambos will certainly look the part in the new campaign.