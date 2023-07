Manchester United are continuing to hold talks with Fiorentina over Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26, while they work on moving 30-year-old Brazilian Fred out of the club. (90min, external)

Bayern Munich are interested in Brentford's Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, and 32-year-old compatriot David de Gea, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United. (Times - subscription required, external)

