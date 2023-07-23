Newcastle United's newest recruit Harvey Barnes says playing in the Magpies team "is an attacker's dream".

The 25-year-old England winger completed his move from relegated Leicester City for about £38m on Sunday.

"I'm delighted. It's an amazing club and for me it's a massive opportunity to come and be involved in a successful team that's doing exciting things," Barnes told the official club website.

"I'm absolutely buzzing to be here. I think it's an attacker's dream to come into a team like this.

"It's high paced, it's physically demanding - but you can see the rewards of that with the chances and the goals scored. I think I'll certainly suit the style."

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said Barnes is an "exciting talent" he has "admired for a long time", adding: "He is strong, quick and very good technically.

"He showed last season in particular that he has an eye for goal from wide positions.

"He will add a different element to our play and we look forward to working with him as we prepare for the season ahead."