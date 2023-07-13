Ashley Young says the manager and the fanbase were key reasons behind his decision to sign for Everton.

“I'm delighted to be an Everton player and I can't wait for the season to start," he told the club website, external. "Walking out at Goodison Park is going to be an unbelievable feeling.

"The manager was important. I know him and know what his passion and desire is like. His honesty, will to work hard and his hunger for the game is second to none.

"I know things haven’t gone too well for Everton in the past couple of seasons, but the manager’s ambition, speaking to him and hearing what he wants to do to change the club around, was a key factor in my decision.

"The other is the size of Everton. It’s a massive club and the fanbase is one of the best. Having them behind me is a fantastic opportunity. I'm delighted to get the opportunity to be here and I just want to get started now."

At 38, Young has more than 400 Premier League appearances and 39 England caps under his belt. He feels he has plenty still to offer.

"There are a lot of qualities I can bring to the team," he said. "I just want to get down to work and show the qualities I've got. Wherever the manager needs me, I know I can go and do a job at a high level.

"I've always said age is just a number for me. I feel as fit as I ever have done – even than when I was younger. I hope to use my experience in the squad, too. I've been there and done it and if I can lend a voice to a younger player, that's fantastic.

"When you go on that pitch, there is one captain but there are 11 leaders. It's about helping each other out, having a good team spirit and winning games."