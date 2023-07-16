McInnes eyes forward signing by Saturday

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is hopeful of adding another forward player "before next Saturday's game" despite being pleased at his side's 3-0 win at home to Annan Athletic in their opening Scottish League Cup group game.

McInnes, whose side next visit Dunfermline Athletic, pointed out that it is a "struggle because teams don't usually let good forwards go out of contract" but added that "there's endless conversations and efforts in trying to get ones in".

Despite Kyle Vassell's injury not being long-term, his manager is "keen to get more forward players in" to fill the void and told BBC Scotland: "We are looking to get one or two in anyway to carry more of a goal threat."

Nevertheless, McInnes was pleased to avoid the fate of St Johnstone and St Mirren - two Premier League rivals who suffered "sore ones" at the hands of lower-league opponents on Saturday.

McInnes was pleased that winger Danny Armstrong continued his good form from last season but also praised the supporting roles by fellow winger Matty Kennedy, the summer arrival from Aberdeen, and central midfielder Fraser Murray.

"Fraser Murray was a boy who needed the season to end and just reset and go again - and he's been terrific through pre-season," he said.

"Danny was the one who carried the fight for us and was such a talisman for us last season and he's picked up where he left off. He gets the first goal and is involved in everything else good about us."