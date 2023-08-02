Arsenal signings 'feel like they've been here for years'

Mikel Arteta says he is "so pleased" with the business Arsenal have already done in the transfer window this summer.

The Gunners have spent in the region of £200m on new signings Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber so far as they look to bolster the squad in their bid to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title again.

Speaking to the Arsenal website, external in the build-up to their pre-season game against Monaco on Wednesday, Arteta said: "We are now in a period where we play the Emirates Cup and the Community Shield, a period where we need to get some freshness in the legs. We have to find that balance in the next few days before the new Premier League season starts.

"We have got some fresh faces in the squad this year, and I am so pleased that we were able to bring these signings in early in the transfer window so we've been able to work with them."

The Spaniard is not concerned about the recent signings integrating into the squad, adding: "The feedback we've had from the new players is that they feel like they've been here for years already. That tells you a lot about the culture here, and how welcoming and easy everybody around the place is, to make you feel part of it and part of the Arsenal family straight away.

"Obviously for some of them it has been a big change – in the model they're used to, in the demands and expectations, and we have to acknowledge that and treat them in the right way."