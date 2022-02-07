Brighton cause problems but Spurs get job done

Gary Rose, BBC Sport

It has been a while since Tottenham enjoyed success in the FA Cup, with the last time they lifted the trophy 31 years ago.

Spurs have not reached the final since that 1991 triumph over Nottingham Forest, so a good cup run is something Antonio Conte and his players will be keen to enjoy.

Brighton have given plenty of sides a tough test in the Premier League this season, often failing to get the reward their dominant play warranted, and once again they gave Tottenham a test in this game, particularly in the second half following a tweak to their system.

But Harry Kane dashed their hopes as he continued his impressive strike rate in the FA Cup, with his two goals taking his tally to 13 in his last 12 appearances in the competition.

With Arsenal and Manchester United - the two most successful teams in FA Cup history - already out, it may give Spurs fans hope that this could be the year they go all the way.