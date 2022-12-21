Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Whenever I think of AS Monaco, my mind conjures up an image of Noel Whelan and Tony Yeboah in the Thistle Hotels green and blue stripes in 1995 as United stormed to a Uefa Cup first leg 3-0 victory.

The Independent’s 'Yeboah hits jackpot to ruin Monaco' headline highlighted the Ghanaian’s second hat-trick for the club and emphasised his growing impact. His tally was at 20 goals in 23 games.

Heady times for Yeboah who had already scored that thunderous winner against Liverpool and was yet to juggle and thrash home an arguably better strike as part of another hat-trick against Wimbledon.

Although tonight’s fixture is a friendly it is a reminder that the Whites are back in the Premier League and able to attract opponents with a rich tradition.

Monaco currently sit sixth in Ligue 1 but are eight-time French champions, most recently in 2017. The list of famous players who have represented the Monegasques is extensive and includes 2022 World Cup Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe.

The game is of course the final one before the restart of the Premier League at home to defending champions Manchester City.

Although the events in Qatar have given us the chance to watch England along with some impressive performances from Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen, I think we all feel it’s time for normal service to resume after several disrupted years to the footballing calendar.

Questions around Fifa and the hosting of the World Cup will continue for some time but on the pitch there was much to admire. The final itself was sensational with Lionel Messi and Mbappe living up to their billing as two of the greatest global talents. It was satisfying to see a great story culminate in a truly brilliant player bestowed with the game’s greatest honour.

Have a fabulous Christmas and thank you for listening to us on BBC Radio Leeds and interacting across our social media platforms.

If you want a bit of fun then download the latest episode of our Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast on BBC Sounds where we join up with The Square Ball for some festive fun and frolics.

It's here - good luck answering some of the teasers