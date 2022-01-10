Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa: Steven Gerrard reaction

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard, speaking to BBC Sport: "Very tough. We are out of the FA Cup and coming into this job I saw this competition as an opportunity to have a good run in it.

The lads gave a lot in terms of performance but we need to learn and close the gap from a performance that was nearly good enough. We dominated for large parts but we were not ruthless enough.

"How long have you got? The officials took three and a half minutes to settle that one. They have looked at two or three things in it. When VAR is there and they make a decision you have to accept it. There is nothing you can do to change it. The easy way out is to blame luck and the officials, we won't do that.

"It is quite unique to play a team in the space of five or six days. The players have an opportunity to flip the mood, flip the feeling. I am sure they are frustrated. They played quite well and dominated large arts but with no rewards for the performance so they have an opportunity at Villa Park to straighten that out.

"I am not disappointed in the performance tonight just disappointed we didn't take our chances and conceded a sloppy goal."