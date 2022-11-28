K﻿evin de Bruyne made his 96th Belgium appearance in the shock defeat to Morocco, moving joint eighth in the all-time appearance makers for his country.

T﻿he occasion was somewhat overshadowed by defeat for his side.

D﻿e Bruyne recorded 51 passes in the game, which was at least 18 fewer than any other outfield player that completed this match for Belgium.

H﻿is quiet evening was instrumental as Belgium missed out on the chance of becoming the first team to win nine successive World Cup group stage games. The Red Devils dropped points in the group stage of the World Cup for the first time since a 1-1 draw against Tunisia in 2002.