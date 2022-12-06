Park hints at 'unattainable' contract demands of Kent & Morelos

Rangers chairman Douglas Park has hinted that the club have so far been able to agree new deals with Ryan Kent and Alfredo because of "unattainable terms".

Both players are out of contract next summer and will be free to talk to other clubs in January.

"The board have tried to negotiate with both players and there comes a stage in any negotiations where you try to settle," Park said at Rangers' AGM.

"If the terms that people are looking for are unattainable, you’ve maybe got to accept that you’ve done your best."

Sporting director Ross Wilson insisted that the club want to keep the duo - and revealed bids were rejected for both in the 2020-21 season.

"The two players are two very different situations, but there is definitely a willingness from the club for the boys to stay with us; there’s definitely a willingness from the manager for them to be part of Rangers moving forward," Wilson said.

"We rejected one offer for both players. The offered money was good, but we felt the players were of more value to our squad at that time, and we went on to be league champions in that season, so in our minds that justified the decision to be the right one."