Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

Leeds have conceded 30 goals in their last 11 Premier League matches. By contrast, in their final 11 games of last season they conceded just eight.

That run consisted of seven wins, three draws and one loss. They took points off Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and recorded wins against Tottenham and Manchester City.

It will come as no surprise that England's Player of the Year, Kalvin Phillips, featured in nine of those 11 games. He is the rock on which Leeds' formation is built and no-one in the squad is as capable as Phillips at filling that role.

On Sunday, the Whites showed tremendous character against Manchester United to come out in the second half and restore parity with two goals in a thrilling 24 seconds.

In Raphinha, Rodrigo, Daniel James and Joe Gelhardt, Leeds looked fluid and threatening going forward.

If that quartet can become a consistent strike force, then the team just needs the defensive stability that Phillips can bring. Then the results will come.