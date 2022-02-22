Randers FC v Leicester: Who makes your Foxes side?

Leicester travel to Denmark for the second leg of their Europa Conference League knockout round play-off against Randers on Thursday.

Having enjoyed a comfortable 4-1 victory - their only win this month to date - in the first leg, the Foxes will be expected to progress to a meeting with one of the competition's group winners in the last 16.

Brendan Rodgers picked a strong side for the first leg but will the manager opt to rest some players and freshen up his team ahead of their next Premier League match at Burnley on Tuesday, 1 March?

