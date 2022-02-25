Southampton 2-0 Norwich: Hasenhuttl reaction

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "These are the toughest wins. We had massive chances and we had a lot of shots on target. "Oriol [Romeu] tries this sometimes from outside the box and it was an important goal for us. "Kyle Walker-Peters enjoys it on the left side. It shows his intelligence, the qualities he has and he's super hard to defend against with his low centre of gravity. This is the quality we have now." On targets this season: "There's still a long way to go but everyone feels it now. When you see the reaction of the fans there was not one moment when people weren't believing we could win. That is a new feeling here I think."