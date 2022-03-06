BBC Sport

Watford v Arsenal: Confirmed team news

Watford make three changes from their 0-0 draw with Manchester United.

Kiko Feminia and Joao Pedro are back and Cucho Hernandez comes into the team.

Ismaila Sarr, who has a hamstring injury, Jeremy Ngakia and Joshua King all miss out.

Watford: Foster, Kamara, Samir, Femenia, Cathcart, Cleverley, Louza, Sissoko, Pedro, Dennis, Hernandez. Subs: Bachmann, Etebo, Masina, Sema, Kabasele, Kalu, Sierralta, Kucka, Kayembe.

Arsenal are unchanged from their 2-1 win over Wolves.

Emile Smith Rowe is still out through illness while Takehiro Tomiyasu has not recovered from a calf injury in time to feature.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Soares, Xhaka, Partey, Martinell, Saka, Odegaard, Lacazette. Subs: Leno, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Swanson, Hutchinson.