Watford v Arsenal: Confirmed team news

Watford make three changes from their 0-0 draw with Manchester United.

Kiko Feminia and Joao Pedro are back and Cucho Hernandez comes into the team.

Ismaila Sarr, who has a hamstring injury, Jeremy Ngakia and Joshua King all miss out.

Watford: Foster, Kamara, Samir, Femenia, Cathcart, Cleverley, Louza, Sissoko, Pedro, Dennis, Hernandez. Subs: Bachmann, Etebo, Masina, Sema, Kabasele, Kalu, Sierralta, Kucka, Kayembe.