Watford v Arsenal: Confirmed team news
Watford make three changes from their 0-0 draw with Manchester United.
Kiko Feminia and Joao Pedro are back and Cucho Hernandez comes into the team.
Ismaila Sarr, who has a hamstring injury, Jeremy Ngakia and Joshua King all miss out.
Watford: Foster, Kamara, Samir, Femenia, Cathcart, Cleverley, Louza, Sissoko, Pedro, Dennis, Hernandez. Subs: Bachmann, Etebo, Masina, Sema, Kabasele, Kalu, Sierralta, Kucka, Kayembe.
Arsenal are unchanged from their 2-1 win over Wolves.
Emile Smith Rowe is still out through illness while Takehiro Tomiyasu has not recovered from a calf injury in time to feature.
Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Soares, Xhaka, Partey, Martinell, Saka, Odegaard, Lacazette. Subs: Leno, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Swanson, Hutchinson.