Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp believes Mauricio Pochettino should return to Spurs as Antonio Conte's successor - but is doubtful it will happen.

Pochettino spent five seasons in charge of the north London side, guiding them to a second-placed finish in the Premier League in 2017 and a run to the Champions League final in 2019.

However, the Argentine was sacked after a disappointing start to the 2019-20 campaign.

Pochettino is out of work after leaving Paris St-Germain last summer.

"There are not too many people who could take a job like Tottenham," Redknapp told Naga Munchetty on BBC Radio 5 Live. "Pochettino is the one for me and I thought he would go there.

"But they've not appointed him yet. Why wouldn't they take him today? He's not in work so if they're thinking of getting him at the end of the season, it's looking more doubtful."

Cristian Stellini, who was Conte's assistant, has been put in interim charge of the side for the rest of this season.

"I wish him well, but he's gone with Conte everywhere," he said. "They obviously think along the same lines and he has taken most of the training. It's not going to be an awful lot different."

So, would Redknapp fancy a Spurs return if given the chance?

"Of course I would! But it's never going to happen," he said. "I'm an absolute non-runner."