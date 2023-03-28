Napoli value 24-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, who is a target for Chelsea and Manchester United, at a minimum of 150m euros (£131.7m). (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

Paris St-Germain remain in contact with the representatives of Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante. (90min), external

The Blues face having to raise substantial amounts of money by selling off players this summer to avoid breaching the Premier League's financial rules next year. (Times - subscription required), external

Chelsea, Tottenham and Real Madrid are monitoring the situation of former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann. (Mail), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's full gossip column