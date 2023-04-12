Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

We are all aware Brentford have embraced the fact that high-performing players move on and usually for a profit on any initial investment.

When one player leaves, their replacement has already been sourced and, if not already in the building, soon will be.

In the striker department we have seen Andre Gray become Neal Maupay, whose departure created a pathway for Ollie Watkins. When the 'Newton Abbott Neymar' was lured by the bright lights of Aston Villa, who are now appreciating his virtues since a managerial change, up popped Ivan Toney who himself is said to be highly coveted.

Whatever happens next with Toney, goalkeeper David Raya or any other player, you feel the club has plans in place.

But the Bees are not just creating a reputation for putting players in the spotlight. There is also somewhat of a 'coaching tree' developing.

It was highlighted again this week with Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane being mentioned in despatches with the vacant big job at Hearts. The former Kidderminster Harriers manager moved to west London back in 2019 and, alongside developing players, has delivered silverware, winning the Middlesex Senior Cup and London Senior Cup.

If Neil were to return to first-team management, he would be the second Bees coach this year after Brian Riemer left his role as assistant to Thomas Frank in December to become manager at Anderlecht, guiding them into the last eight of the Europa Conference League.

There have been others who have used their Bees experience to move elsewhere, including Nicolas Jover, a technical coach who moved from Brentford to Manchester City and now Arsenal, and Inaki Cana, who coaches the goalkeepers at the Gunners having moved to north London from west in 2019.

There are other examples too.

It appears that not only are tentacles of playing talent stretching out from Gtech Stadium to other teams, but the branches of the coaching tree are also spreading the wisdom and experience gained at the club.