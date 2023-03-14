Thomas Frank said "many people would be very proud" if Brentford can qualify for Europe.

When asked if he would welcome European football or whether it would be a concern with the Bees’ squad depth, he said: "Of course we are dreaming.

"If that ever should come to the football club, I think many people would be very proud that a club like Brentford can achieve it.

"We love challenges and it will be a challenge if that happens. To ever be in contention for that we need to focus on now and then tomorrow night doing everything we can to get three points."

Like Frank has said all season, he doesn’t get too high after winning or too low after defeats, and after Brentford’s 12-match unbeaten run came to an end this was no different.

He said: "It’s just painful. It’s crazy how quick you forget the pain then when you instantly feel it - it’s not a nice feeling.

"But hey, it’s football. Unless you’re one of the top clubs you lose sometimes, but it is unbelievable that we went 12 games unbeaten and every point or win were well deserved.

"Of course, we need to bounce back. The best teams bounce back straight away with a top performance, top intensity, top mentality and that is what I expect from the players and what they expect from themselves. They are so determined."