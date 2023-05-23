Former Newcastle United defender Warren Barton says qualification for the Champions League "changes everything" and gives the Magpies "an added edge" to "attract players" to St James' Park.

Barton, who played in the Champions League for the club in the 1990s, told BBC Sport: "It puts a whole knew spin on people who want to come to the club.

"Europa League football is fine - you can look at a certain level of player - but the Champions League is where everyone wants to be.

"It changes everything; with the money, it creates opportunities. People will look at the fanbase and want to play in front of it.

"It changes the whole perception of the club. It would have been a great season [to make] Europe and reach a cup final - we all said if we got in the top eight, we’d bite your hand off. But when others aren’t playing well, you have to strike.

"People are going to get stronger and more money is coming in, but it gives Newcastle an added edge, because we can attract players. It changes everything.

"As a player, you are getting Champions League football in the Premier League; full houses, TV and everything that goes with it. It is where they want to be."