Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

26 September 2020.

A pulsating game at Amex Stadium between Brighton and Manchester United ends, with the score at 2-2 after Solly March's injury-time equaliser.

Only it does not end. Referee Chris Kavanaugh blows the final whistle but VAR intervenes with the players leaving the field.

Stockley Park have spotted Neal Maupay handling the ball from a United corner and award a penalty.

Bruno Fernandes steps up, in the 100th minute, and buries it to seal a scarcely-deserved victory for the visitors.

How sweet then for Luke Shaw's handball last night to be spotted by VAR with Andre Marriner barely needing a second look to award a penalty.

Thursday night's schadenfreude has rightly focused on Albion revenge for their FA Cup semi-final defeat on penalties less than two weeks ago.

However, perhaps Alexis Mac Allister's VAR-assisted spotkick in the 99th minute was a dish first prepared two-and-a-half years go.