Man Utd sale questions linger on

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United directors received an update on the potential sale of the club during a board meeting last Thursday.

There has still been no decision around whether the Glazer family will accept one of the current bids from Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Group or Sheikh Jassim.

The latter put in a fourth bid more than a fortnight ago but there is a feeling Sheikh Jassim may be tempted to go higher.

Sheikh Jassim wants to buy 100% of the club, while Ineos are willing to take a smaller stake that would allow current co-chairmen Joel and Avram Glazer to retain a financial interest in the club.

There were rumours of a possible announcement on Friday but that did not materialise.

United play their final Premier League game against Fulham at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Next Saturday, they take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Having already attended the EFL Cup final and Women’s FA Cup Final at Wembley this season, it is thought possible Avram Glazer will make a third trans-Atlantic trip in a matter of weeks.