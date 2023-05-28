Fulham boss Marco Silva, speaking to Match of the Day: "We didn't deserve to lose the game. The game changed completely from that moment [penalty save]. We should have reacted in a different way. It was a moment for us to show maturity and handle the game in a different way but we haven't done that,

"The game showed again our quality and what we are doing with these players. All season have to be really proud of what we did."

On finishing 10th after promotion from the Championship: "When everyone was saying we would be first ones to go down...we didn't play to shut up anyone.

"We played for ourselves, our club and our fans. I'm really proud of the way we did it. We kept the same identity from last season."

