After winning seven of eight meetings with Brentford between 1946 and 2021, Chelsea are winless in their past two against the Bees.

Brentford have failed to win the past four Premier League games they’ve opened the scoring in (D3 L1), including last time out in a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa. Before this, the Bees had won 19 of their first 23 Premier League games in which they’d scored first, and never lost (D4).