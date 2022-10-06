Fiorentina are clearly a superior side, laden with quality, but Hearts were far too timid and neve gave themselves a fighting chance. They can count themselves fortunate that the Italians didn't match Istanbul Basaksehir's four-goal win here.

A lack of aggression isn't often a criticism that can be levelled at Robbie Neilson's side, yet they didn't get close to Fiorentina and the manager's tactics will come under the microscope. The low block left lone striker Lawrence Shankland completely isolated in a chastening first half.

Hearts at least showed more grit and fight with 10 men than they mustered with 11. But overall it was a wretched evening for the Tynecastle side.