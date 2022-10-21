Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski will miss a seventh successive match because of a thigh injury.

Richarlison is out with a calf issue but defender Emerson Royal returns after serving a three-match ban.

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton is a doubt after he suffered a knee problem during the midweek win over Everton.

Talisman Allan Saint-Maximin remains sidelined after suffering another minor setback in his recovery from a hamstring issue.

