Rangers news conference - key points
- Published
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and midfielder Steven Davis addressed the media on Saturday before Sunday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Motherwell at Fir Park. Here are the key points...
Van Bronckhorst confirmed defender and vice-captain Connor Goldson will be out for "several months" after sustaining a thigh injury in the 7-1 Champions League defeat by Liverpool
Midfielder Ryan Jack also faces a spell out with a muscular injury but Ben Davies is expected to make the trip to Motherwell
Van Bronckhorst admitted the heavy loss was "hard to take" but said: "These are moments you have to get stronger, improve yourself as a manager and learn from the things you experience"
Davis says Rangers "want to be" at Champions League level but recognise it's "very difficult for us to try and do anything special with the quality that's there"