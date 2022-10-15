Van Bronckhorst confirmed defender and vice-captain Connor Goldson will be out for "several months" after sustaining a thigh injury in the 7-1 Champions League defeat by Liverpool

Midfielder Ryan Jack also faces a spell out with a muscular injury but Ben Davies is expected to make the trip to Motherwell

V﻿an Bronckhorst admitted the heavy loss was "hard to take" but said: "These are moments you have to get stronger, improve yourself as a manager and learn from the things you experience"