J﻿urgen Klopp is preparing to "go for it" at Tottenham on Sunday as he seeks to get Liverpool's stuttering Premier League campaign back on track.

He admitted he "couldn't have felt worse" after the defeat by Leeds United at Anfield last weekend, but was pleased to see his side bounce back and beat in-form Napoli on Tuesday.

"﻿To get out of this, we have to go through it, and it's always the same - we have to fight," he said. "I couldn't have felt worse after Leeds but then we played a good game and it gave us a lift.

"﻿That's normal. Now we play Tottenham and we'll try to make sure we feel how we did after the Napoli game."

However, Klopp accepted that Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be a daunting place to get three points.

"﻿It's a big game for us, massive," said Klopp. "I have not counted the points distance between us and them, but we cannot be picky with our opponents and games where we get the points - we have to go for it.

"﻿It'll be difficult. Tottenham are well organised, defending at an extremely high level and then you see their offensive power.

"There are no friendly games at Spurs. It will be a tough one - basically a Champions League game in the Premier League - but that's what we all want."