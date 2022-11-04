McKinstry grateful to have learned from 'mental' Bielsa

Stuart McKinstry credits the “mental” methods of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds for helping him making an impact with boyhood club Motherwell.

The 20-year-old winger left the Fir Park academy at age 16 to join Leeds, where he has made two first-team appearances, before returning on loan to Motherwell in August.

"It was a hard move at the time being a Motherwell fan but I knew how big an opportunity it was and how big a club it was,” said McKinstry.

"I had a lot of good days and a lot of bad days but that's football. To have those special days made it worthwhile. I had to mature quickly."

On former Leeds manager Bielsa's influence, McKinstry said: "He was mental, in a good way. I don't think I could ever come across someone quite like him again.

"But what he did for me and a lot of the other young boys was mental, because he gave us so much time and put so much effort in to the young boys when he didn't have to.

"Even when results weren't going the first team's way he would still focus on the young boys and that made us feel part of what they were doing.

"He has helped me and my career and everything I have learned from the way he played football."