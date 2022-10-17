J﻿esse Marsch has pointed to his frustrations after Leeds' defeat to Arsenal on Sunday left them winless in six games.

T﻿he Whites now sit 15th in the Premier League and travel to 19th-placed Leicester on Thursday.

M﻿arsch insists his side are "getting better".

E﻿lsewhere defender Liam Cooper has tweeted Sunday's home loss to the Gunners was a "tough one to take", adding: "Quick turnaround and looking for three points midweek. On a personal note, delighted to have made my 250th appearance."