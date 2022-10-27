A﻿ndros Townsend says VAR is killing the game after Harry Kane's late goal against Sporting Lisbon was ruled out.

The former Spurs winger told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I’ve looked at different angles trying to pause it, trying to play it. It doesn’t look offside for me but you have to trust the technology. As much as it looks onside we have to trust that it’s right on this occasion.

"The bottom line for me, whether it's offside or onside is irrelevant. I don't like VAR for this reason, as a football fan, you're killing the raw emotion of the game.

"You've seen Conte running on the pitch, injured players are running on the pitch. Harry Kane has gone mad, the fans have gone mad. And then 10 minutes later the goal gets disallowed. This is not what football is about. Football is about raw emotion.

"Slowly VAR is dragging out the raw emotion of the game we love."

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton added: "I get the unhappiness on the decision because the more I look at it, the more it looks onside," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"But Spurs were so passive in the first half and so way off it. Had they started the game like they played in the second half, this would have been so one-sided.

"It is a big moment because they've got to go to Marseille, which is a really hostile place, and get a result. They are under pressure."

H﻿ear more reaction on Football Daily on BBC Sounds