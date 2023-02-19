Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian: Team news

Stuart Kettlewell names an unchanged side after leading Motherwell to a 2-1 win over St Mirren in midweek as he made his debut as interim manager following the departure of Stevie Hammell.

Heart of Midlothian boss Robbie Neilson makes two changes from the side that eased aside Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Cup last weekend.

Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland and Australia midfielder Cammy Devlin start, midfielder Jorge Grant dropping to the bench and winger Josh Ginnelly missing out through suspension.