'Very happy' Raskin relishing Celtic challenge

Nicolas Raskin "can't wait" to face Celtic in Sunday's Viacom Cup final at Hampden and believes there is more to come from him in a Rangers shirt after making his second start in Saturday's 3-0 win away to Livingston.

The 21-year-old Belgian midfielder, who joined the Ibrox club from Standard Liege during the January transfer window, told Rangers TV: "I am finding it good, the boys are very good with me, they help me a lot, so I am very happy.

"On the pitch, but also on the training ground, I am learning more.

"I have been here now just for two or three weeks, so I just need to continue talking with the boys and, as more time passes, we will keep building a connection and it will be even better.

"Everybody is talking about the cup final now and I can't wait to be there and feel the atmosphere of our fans."

Rangers remain nine points behind Celtic at the top of the Premiership, but Raskin thinks they can "get confidence" from the clean sheet and performance in West Lothian.

"I think we started OK, we should've maybe scored more in the first half, but in the second half I thought it was very good," he added. "We attacked a lot, we created chances, we scored two goals, so I think we did the job well."