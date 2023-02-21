I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

"We’ve got super Thomas Frank, he knows exactly what we need," is sung from the stands at every Brentford match.

And never did the words prove truer than on Saturday, when Frank’s substitutions and wholesale line-up changes earned a last-gasp point against Crystal Palace.

Frank had already made two like-for-like changes shortly before the Eagles took a 69th-minute lead.

But he reacted to going behind a few minutes later by removing both full-backs – Aaron Hickey and Rico Henry – and replacing them with winger Keane Lewis-Potter and midfielder Vitaly Janelt.

Soon afterwards, he swapped defensive midfielder Christian Norgaard for a more attacking one in Shandon Baptiste.

And for the closing minutes, Brentford seemed to have only Ethan Pinnock and Ben Mee at the back and everyone else attacking. Goalkeeper David Raya even took a throw-in at one point.

It was an all-or-nothing approach from the Bees boss, who always says: "If you can’t win a game, don’t lose it."

And it paid off when Janelt powered in front of Ivan Toney to meet Bryan Mbeumo’s pinpoint cross and extend Brentford’s unbeaten run to 11 games.

Once again, the team’s togetherness was shown as Raya and Yoane Wissa, who had been subbed earlier, ran half the length of the pitch to join in the celebrations. Great scenes!