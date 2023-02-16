Arsenal are monitoring the situation of Manchester United's England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, amid uncertainty over his contract at Old Trafford. (Football Insider), external

Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in 26-year-old Dutch right-back Denzel Dumfries, who Inter Milan may be prepared to sell in the summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has asked the club to sign 24-year-old Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. (Sport - in Spanish), external

