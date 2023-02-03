Sutton's predictions: Brentford v Southampton

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Southampton have improved a lot recently and gave Newcastle a decent game in the Carabao Cup in midweek, but they have now lost three out of their past four games in all competitions.

Brentford have not lost in the league since 23 October and at home they are particularly strong - I definitely fancy them to win this one, although I do think Saints will score.

Schak's prediction: 1-2

Southampton might be a little bit miffed about losing to us in the Carabao Cup; they played pretty well against us in the second half on Tuesday.

