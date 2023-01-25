Could Alexander Isak be about to force Callum Wilson out of the Newcastle staring XI?

Isak replaced Wilson on 67 minutes in Tuesday's Carabao Cup win at Southampton and helped make the game's only goal.

Speaking on BBC Radio Newcastle, Magpies fan Phil said: "Surely Isak has to be looking at a starting place now. Every game he comes on he is making a difference.

"He would replace Wilson who has now gone nine matches without a goal. Wilson is a good striker but sometimes you have to take him out of the firing line and give him a break. He might then come off the bench and score a goal and then is back on form again."