Jack 'delighted' with Tannadice win

Ryan Jack admits life under Michael Beale's stewardship is "going well" but Rangers can "get better" after their 2-0 win against Dundee United.

Two goals inside three second half minutes made it five wins and a draw from Beale's first six games in charge.

“In the first half it was a little bit frustrating, I thought we controlled the majority of the game without really making the breakthrough or putting too much pressure on the goalkeeper," Jack told RangersTV, external after the victory.

“I think in the second half we got our rewards for how we played in the first, quickly found spaces and got runners from midfield and off the ball. It was two great goals so I’m delighted with the three points.

“If anything, we’re probably saying at half-time that we want to be a bit more clinical and better in the final third, and that’s including myself and the other midfielders. The forward-thinking players, we wanted to try and demand more in the final third. In the second half, we got that.

“We’re delighted to win the game and we move onto next week. We just try and work hard in training every day and, come the games, we aim to put everything into the game and try to win every individual match. It’s going well so far and we want to keep trying to get better and hopefully we can do that in the coming games.”