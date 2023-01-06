Motherwell v Hibernian: Team news

Motherwell have terminated the injured Louis Moult's loan deal and hope to add to their squad before Sunday's game.

Defenders Jake Carroll (knee), Nathan McGinley and Bevis Mugabi (knee) remain out along with forward Joe Efford (thigh).

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous returns from suspension and Aiden McGeady may start, with manager Lee Johnson suggesting the fit-again midfielder could play for 60 minutes.

Jake Doyle-Hayes and Lewis Miller are still absent as they battle back from injury and striker Mykola Kuharevich has suffered a setback in his recovery.

Momodou Bojang's loan spell has been ended prematurely and Martin Boyle is out for the rest of the campaign.