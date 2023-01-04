Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

"I'm absolutely fuming with Pep Guardiola".

That's how Manchester City fan Ken started his Big Match Verdict on BBC Radio Manchester after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Everton.

Why? Substitutions - or rather, the lack of.

Guardiola rolled the dice bringing on Ilkay Gundogan, Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden in the 87th minute. Yes, there were 11 minutes of added time, giving them around 14 minutes of action in total, but was it too late?

Guardiola has said it before: win the game and he's a genius; anything else and he's the villain. He's also a big advocate of rhythm. His team were bombarding Everton all afternoon. It really was one shot, one goal from the Toffees.

Hard to argue. Look how a quadruple substitution in the 75th minute of the Manchester derby back in October killed the rhythm at 6-1. It looked like it could have ended 8-1 or 9-1 at that stage - but it finished 6-3.

"Freshen it up - not with eight, nine minutes to go, on 60 minutes. In our game, it's creeping in that we're defending 1-0 leads. In the good old days, that would be 3-0 or 4-0," Ken continued.

"It's obvious. Everyone around me was shouting it."

Looking at the two benches, City's was stronger than Everton's in terms of talent and match-winners. Ken maybe had a point?

And he isn't the only one. Hilary also gave us a ring: "I don't know if it's because he's scared of injuries, but we've got five substitutions. Foden is the one player that will run at teams and create something."

It's a big six weeks for Manchester City with Chelsea away on Thursday, the reverse Manchester derby next weekend, Tottenham twice and Arsenal.

The squad will be stretched and tested. The strong bench City possesses might come into its own... if Pep chooses to use it.

You can have your say after every City game on our Big Match Verdict on BBC Radio Manchester - call 0800 218 2255.