Howe on Wilson, Shelvey and Leeds
- Published
Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle’s game with Leeds on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Callum Wilson is “in a better place” having trained on Thursday. However, Newcastle will be without Emil Krafth and Jonjo Shelvey, who has suffered a setback.
On Shelvey: “He’s disappointed. He lives for football and when he’s not able to do it, it’s a big thing taken away from him. We’re supporting him and he’s a lot more positive about the future. It’s not a long-term injury so he can very easily get through his rehab.”
It has not affected his January transfer plans: “I don’t think it’s forced any immediate reaction like, ‘Ah, we must do this’ but we’ll reflect. It’s something we’re analysing on a daily basis.”
He is delighted with the impact of Chris Wood, who scored at Leicester: “He has really adapted well to our style of play. The last few games have been his best performances. I’m really pleased with him."
On opponents Leeds: “It will be two teams that give their all. I’ve watched a lot of Leeds in preparation for this game and I’ve been impressed by them. We anticipate a very fast-paced game between two good teams.”