Bournemouth 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Your reaction

We asked for your opinions after Saturday's game between Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest at Vitality Stadium.

Here are some of your comments:

Bournemouth

Robert: A better performance but Lloyd Kelly needs to go. He is not a captain and needs to look at his own performance. The new signing looked good, but needed the ball quicker from Adam Smith.

Matthew: Much improved from an attacking perspective, but the decisions made by the head coach remain baffling. Gary O’Neil needs experience in his backroom staff - someone to guide him through these choppy waters. The team is five quality players short of being competitive at this level. Relegation is imminent without urgent change.

Stevo: After a woeful home performance against Burnley and a toothless defeat by Brentford, this performance was several steps up in terms of commitment, composure and passing. Unfortunately, getting the ball across the line proved to be the problem for the Cherries in the first half. If we had a Callum Wilson, we'd have won comfortably.

Nottingham Forest

Clairey: Forest’s fighting spirit of last season is beginning to show. We pushed until the end for the winner, which was brilliant to see. Earlier in the season, going one down would have led to arguing on the pitch and losing our heads. We are becoming a solid Premier League team and the signings made show we are planning to remain.

Rosy: It was a great equaliser from Sam Surridge. I don't think we needed anything more than a draw, so well done Steve Cooper.

Steve: Unbeaten in the league in January. Good new signings. Cup semi-final to look forward to. 2023 is looking positive. Keeping Cooper as manager was key to all this. I'm confident we will stay up now.

Mike: Good point in the end. We're still letting in soft goals, but I'm pleased with second half and the spirit of the team.