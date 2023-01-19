Georginio Rutter cannot be expected to be the player to fire Leeds to Premier League safety, despite his hefty price tag.

That's the view of the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast panel after United shelled out a club record fee that could rise to £36m for the 20-year-old, with the side in need of goals to get them out of trouble.

Although Rutter is a huge talent, BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope feels they have bought potential.

"It's a risk and asking a lot for him to be the one to bang in the goals," said Pope. "You cannot expect him to come in and be the finished article.

"Look at the statistics. He's got two goals in 17 games and a couple of assists. Are we thinking he will come in and perform a miracle?"

Kaiser Chiefs bassist and Leeds fan Simon Rix agreed, speculating where Rutter will play for the Whites.

"He's surely not going to replace Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford has just come back," said Rix.

"Will he just come on to preserve Bamford, who is obviously that bit injury prone?"

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds