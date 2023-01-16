'We have to say Arsenal are now the favourites to win the title'

Arsenal have to be taken seriously as title contenders despite only being halfway through the season, says Telegraph football reporter Luke Edwards.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "The biggest compliment I can pay Arsenal is I’m not surprised any more when they keep getting these results.

"We have to say they are now the favourites to win the title. I know we are only halfway, but that gap looks like a big one now with the teams below them slipping up."

Former Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly added: "People are always saying Manchester City are going to catch them, and that was always in the back of your mind, but now you are thinking they won't.

"I know City could go on a crazy run and they could win every game between now and the end of the season, and that wouldn’t surprise any of us, but I still feel that Arsenal can stay edged in front.

"They are looking very solid and even with changes in the side. Nketiah coming in for Jesus, he did such a good job running the line, running in behind and causing teams problems.

"Then missing out on Mudryk galvanised them a bit as well and brought them more together."

Hear more north London derby reaction on BBC Sounds