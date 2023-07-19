This week's episode of BBC Radio Manchester's We're Not Really Here podcast discusses whether there is a way back for Joao Cancelo after his somewhat acrimonious departure on loan to Bayern Munich on the final day of the January transfer window.

The German side opted against taking up the option to make the move permanent, leaving the full-back's future uncertain.

Esteemed Kompany You Tube channel's Steven Mcinerney feels the decision will be down to manager Pep Guardiola.

"If Pep does [welcome Cancelo back], then I do really think it's as simple as that," he said.

"He is absolutely brilliant, there's no getting away from it that Cancelo is an incredible footballer – team of the year level footballer – it's just that maybe he lost a bit of perspective in his move to Bayern Munich.

"Everyone needs a humbling every now and again, no matter how good you are and what you do."

