Chelsea are attempting to negotiate a cash-plus-player deal to bring Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, to Stamford Bridge this summer. (Record), external

Meanwhile, the Blues are confident that they can win the race to sign France Under-21 forward Michael Olise, 21, from Crystal Palace. (90min), external

Chelsea are also interested in Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, with Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino having given the go ahead for the club to make a move for the 25-year-old Spaniard. (Mail), external

