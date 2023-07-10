David de Gea's departure from Manchester United has split the fanbase, but ESPN chief sports writer Mark Ogden is convinced it was the right decision for both parties to let him leave.

"I don't think it is a loss to United at all," Ogden told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "Five years ago, sure, when he was arguably one of the best in the world, but I think his career has been in decline for some time.

"He has not been able to evolve into a modern goalkeeper to play from the back and from a higher position and maybe he got wind he was no longer going to be number one.

"His problem now is he wants to return to Spain, but the big three (Real, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid) do not need a goalkeeper."

De Gea's 12-year tenure as United's first choice may have come to a sudden end but Ogden believes it should have come a few years ago and that the Spain keeper will not be remembered as the club's greatest in the Premier League era.

"He has broken Peter Schmeichel's clean sheet record but took more than 150 more games to do it," Ogden added. "He has always been a brilliant shot-stopper but mistakes have crept and become more repetitive.

"He has been a great goalkeeper but I don't think you can compare him to Schmeichel or Edwin van der Sar."

More on De Gea from 17'10 on BBC Sounds